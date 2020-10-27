Popular video conferencing platform Zoom is rolling out a new feature to let users live stream meetings to YouTube on mobile. The update also brings the long-awaited end-to-end encryption, which improves the overall security of meetings.

In order to live stream Zoom meetings to YouTube, you should start a meeting and tap on ‘More’ in the Meeting/Webinar controls. You will now see an option named ‘Live stream to YouTube’. Once you tap on it, you will have to log in to YouTube and authenticate your account. After successful authentication, you can set the privacy of the live stream (Public, Unlisted, or Private) and tap on the ‘Go Live’ button.

As promised last week, Zoom is adding end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to its platform. However, do keep in mind that Zoom’s E2EE implementation doesn’t work well with all other features just yet. If you enable E2EE right now, you will lose access to features including the ability to join before host, cloud recording, streaming, live transcription, breakout rooms, polling, 1:1 private chat, and meeting reactions.

Apart from these major improvements, the update also adds a ‘search in channel’ option to the channel info panel and you can now search files with Microsoft SharePoint. Take a look at the entire changelog below:

Meeting/webinar features Support for live streaming to YouTube on mobile Support flashlight when sharing camera

Meeting features End-to-end (E2E) encryption for meetings Change ringtone for meeting invites and phone calls

Chat features Search in channel option added to channel info panel for mobile Share files with Microsoft SharePoint on mobile

Phone features Call notifications for busy call queue members Opt out of specific call queues

Resolved Issues Minor bug fixes



All these changes are now rolling out through the latest version 5.4.0.434 update. If Zoom is your video conferencing platform of choice, you can get started with these features by updating the Zoom app from the link below; you should also check out these Zoom tips and tricks while you’re at it.

Download Zoom (Android, iOS)