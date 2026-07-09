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Wuthering Waves 3.5 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
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Wuthering Waves 3.5 release date and time
Image Credit: Kuro Games
In Short
  • Wuthering Waves 3.5 will be released at 11:00 AM CST on July 10, 2026.
  • The maintenance will begin at 4:00 AM CST on July 10 and is expected to last 7 hours.
  • The preload is also out, and the preload sizes for the PC are 76 GB and for mobile, 29 GB.
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Wuthering Waves is entering its new story arc with several new characters and a new area to explore. The 3.5 update is only hours away, and it will add the special Yangyang character, making it one of the most special updates in the game’s history. If you are equally excited about the update, then check out our Wuthering Waves 3.5 release date and time guide here to know when the update goes live.

When Is Wuthering Waves 3.5 Coming Out?

Wuthering Waves 3.5 will be released on July 10, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. Make sure to check out our Wuthering Waves banners to learn about the characters featuring in the next update. Here is a quick overview of the Wuthering Waves 3.5 release timings in different time zones around the world:

  • USA: 8:00 PM PDT on July 9
  • Canada: 11:00 PM CDT on July 9
  • Brazil: 12:00 AM BRT on July 10
  • UK: 4:00 AM BST on July 10
  • Italy: 5:00 AM CEST on July 10
  • India: 8:30 AM IST on July 10
  • China: 11:00 AM CST on July 10
  • South Korea: 12:00 PM KST on July 10
  • Japan: 12:00 PM JST on July 10
  • Australia: 1:00 PM AEST July 10
Yangyang Xuanling Wuthering Waves
Image Credit: Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 3.5 will add a completely new area and will feature the new Wuthering Waves characters shown in the last Huanglong trailer. The first phase will feature Yanyang: Xuangling, while the second phase features Suisui. Both are incredibly strong characters and will place very high on our Wuthering Waves tier list.

Wuthering Waves 3.5 Maintenance Start and End Time

Wuthering Waves always goes on a long 7-hour maintenance before the update finally begins. The Wuthering Waves 3.5 maintenance will begin at 4:00 AM and end at 11:00 AM CST. During the maintenance period, players won’t be able to log in to the game. The developers will give out 300 Astrites and 2 Crystal Solvents to all players who have unlocked their in-game mailboxes before the maintenance began.

If you are short on Astrite already, then make sure to use our Wuthering Waves codes to get free Astrite in the game. With that said, here is a detailed WuWa 3.5 maintenance start and end time for many regions around the world:

Region and Time ZoneStart TimeEnd Time
USA (PDT)1:00 PM on June 98:00 PM on June 9
Canada (CDT)4:00 PM on June 911:00 PM on June 9
Brazil (BRT)5:00 PM on June 912:00 AM on June 10
UK (BST)9:00 PM on June 94:00 AM on June 10
Italy (CEST)10:00 PM on June 95:00 AM on June 10
India (IST)1:30 AM on June 108:30 AM on June 10
China (CST)6:00 AM on June 1011:00 AM on June 10
South Korea (KST)7:00 AM on June 1012:00 PM on June 10
Japan (JST)7:00 AM on June 1012:00 PM on June 10
Australia (AEST)8:00 AM on June 101:00 PM on June 10

Wuthering Waves 3.5 Countdown Timer

Here is the Wuthering Waves 3.5 countdown timer to simplify the launch timing for you.

WuWa 3.5 release countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

The version is now live!

Wuthering Waves 3.5 Preload Size

Here is the pre-install size for the Wuthering Waves 3.5 update:

  • Pre-install size on PC: 76 GB
  • Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 29 GB

That’s it. Are you ready for the Wuthering Waves 3.5 update? Tell us what you think about the Wuthering Waves Huanglong characters in the comment section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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