Wuthering Waves 3.5 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Wuthering Waves is entering its new story arc with several new characters and a new area to explore. The 3.5 update is only hours away, and it will add the special Yangyang character, making it one of the most special updates in the game’s history. If you are equally excited about the update, then check out our Wuthering Waves 3.5 release date and time guide here to know when the update goes live.

When Is Wuthering Waves 3.5 Coming Out?

Wuthering Waves 3.5 will be released on July 10, 2026, at 11:00 AM CST. Make sure to check out our Wuthering Waves banners to learn about the characters featuring in the next update. Here is a quick overview of the Wuthering Waves 3.5 release timings in different time zones around the world:

USA : 8:00 PM PDT on July 9

: 8:00 PM PDT on July 9 Canada : 11:00 PM CDT on July 9

: 11:00 PM CDT on July 9 Brazil : 12:00 AM BRT on July 10

: 12:00 AM BRT on July 10 UK : 4:00 AM BST on July 10

: 4:00 AM BST on July 10 Italy : 5:00 AM CEST on July 10

: 5:00 AM CEST on July 10 India : 8:30 AM IST on July 10

: 8:30 AM IST on July 10 China : 11:00 AM CST on July 10

: 11:00 AM CST on July 10 South Korea : 12:00 PM KST on July 10

: 12:00 PM KST on July 10 Japan : 12:00 PM JST on July 10

: 12:00 PM JST on July 10 Australia: 1:00 PM AEST July 10

Image Credit: Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves 3.5 will add a completely new area and will feature the new Wuthering Waves characters shown in the last Huanglong trailer. The first phase will feature Yanyang: Xuangling, while the second phase features Suisui. Both are incredibly strong characters and will place very high on our Wuthering Waves tier list.

Wuthering Waves 3.5 Maintenance Start and End Time

Wuthering Waves always goes on a long 7-hour maintenance before the update finally begins. The Wuthering Waves 3.5 maintenance will begin at 4:00 AM and end at 11:00 AM CST. During the maintenance period, players won’t be able to log in to the game. The developers will give out 300 Astrites and 2 Crystal Solvents to all players who have unlocked their in-game mailboxes before the maintenance began.

If you are short on Astrite already, then make sure to use our Wuthering Waves codes to get free Astrite in the game. With that said, here is a detailed WuWa 3.5 maintenance start and end time for many regions around the world:

Region and Time Zone Start Time End Time USA (PDT) 1:00 PM on June 9 8:00 PM on June 9 Canada (CDT) 4:00 PM on June 9 11:00 PM on June 9 Brazil (BRT) 5:00 PM on June 9 12:00 AM on June 10 UK (BST) 9:00 PM on June 9 4:00 AM on June 10 Italy (CEST) 10:00 PM on June 9 5:00 AM on June 10 India (IST) 1:30 AM on June 10 8:30 AM on June 10 China (CST) 6:00 AM on June 10 11:00 AM on June 10 South Korea (KST) 7:00 AM on June 10 12:00 PM on June 10 Japan (JST) 7:00 AM on June 10 12:00 PM on June 10 Australia (AEST) 8:00 AM on June 10 1:00 PM on June 10

Wuthering Waves 3.5 Countdown Timer

Here is the Wuthering Waves 3.5 countdown timer to simplify the launch timing for you.

WuWa 3.5 release countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The version is now live!

Wuthering Waves 3.5 Preload Size

Here is the pre-install size for the Wuthering Waves 3.5 update:

Pre-install size on PC : 76 GB

: 76 GB Pre-install size on Android and iOS: 29 GB

That’s it. Are you ready for the Wuthering Waves 3.5 update? Tell us what you think about the Wuthering Waves Huanglong characters in the comment section below.