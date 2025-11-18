A Widespread Cloudflare Outage Has Taken Down X (Twitter), ChatGPT, and Many Global Sites

Due to a Cloudflare glitch, many major websites including ChatGPT and X (formerly Twitter) are down. Even Downdetector is unavailable at this moment. Users visiting ChatGPT are seeing “Please unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to proceed” error on the screen. X (formerly Twitter) is also throwing “Internal Server Error” and unable to load the feed,

“Please Unblock challenges.cloudflare.com to Proceed” Error on ChatGPT

In response to the issue, Cloudflare in a statement said, “Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which potentially impacts multiple customers. Further detail will be provided as more information becomes available.”

In case you are unaware, Cloudflare is a global cloud services provider that offers a variety of services to improve the security, performance, and reliability of websites. ChatGPT, X, and many major websites rely on Cloudflare to protect their websites.

On Cloudflare’s status page (Nov 18, 2025 – 11:48 UTC), it said, “Cloudflare is experiencing an internal service degradation. Some services may be intermittently impacted. We are focused on restoring service. We will update as we are able to remediate. More updates to follow shortly.“

At 13:35 UTC, Cloudflare says, “We have made changes that have allowed Cloudflare Access and WARP to recover. Error levels for Access and WARP users have returned to pre-incident rates.

We have re-enabled WARP access in London. We are continuing working on restoring service for application services customers.“

At 14:34 UTC, Cloudflare writes, “We’ve deployed a change which has restored dashboard services. We are still working to remediate broad application services impact.“

At 14:42 UTC, Cloudflare says, “A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal.“

The story is developing…