Where Winds Meet Announces Mobile Launch With Early Character Creation and Playable Demo

Where Winds Meet has taken the gaming community by storm. The game is incredibly well-made with hundreds of hours of content and fun shenanigans, all for completely free without any pay-to-win elements in the game. The only monetization so far in the game is premium skins. The game is currently reaching over 100k peak player count daily on Steam. With such massive success in the PC and Console platforms, Where Winds Meet is finally coming to Mobile as well.

Where Winds Meet is Coming to Mobiles This Week with Preloads Live Today

Where Winds Meet is launching on mobile devices on December 12 at 12:00 AM (UTC). However, the game’s preload will be released today at 04:00 PM (UTC). The preload will unlock the character creation and a playable demo, allowing players to create their characters and have a taste of the game before it finally releases for the mobile device.

Image Credit: Everstone Studio

This way, you can skip all the time-consuming tasks of going through the tutorial or meticulously creating your character at launch. Another good thing about this is that players can test out the game’s performance early on their device before downloading it completely on release.

Where Winds Meet will support crossplay and cross-progression between all the platforms, including the mobile version. If you already have a PC or Console account, you must link your mobile account before creating or logging in on your mobile device. You won’t be able to link the accounts if you don’t follow these instructions. Check out the Where Winds Meet codes if you want to have a good start in the game.

Now, let’s take a look at the supported devices for the Where Winds Meet mobile version.

Requirement Type Android iOS OS Version Android 7.1+ iOS 15+ RAM 8 GB+ – Recommended Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 / MediaTek Dimensity 9200 / Samsung Exynos 2400 or above iPhone 14 Pro (A16) or later Supported Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 / MediaTek Dimensity 8000 / Samsung Exynos 2200 or above iPhone 12 Pro (A14) or later Minimum Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G / MediaTek Dimensity 1000L / Samsung Exynos 2100 or above iPhone 11 (A13) or later

So, that’s all there is to know about the Where Winds Meet mobile launch. The game looks incredible on PC and Console, so hopefully, gamers will have a similar experience on mobile as well. The developers have mentioned, however, that the performance optimization for the portable mobile version is still ongoing and not perfect.

What’s your take on the Where Winds Meet mobile launch? Are you excited as well? Let us know in the comments.