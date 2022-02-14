WhatsApp Is Planning to Make Some Visual Changes with New “Cover Photo” Feature

We have seen WhatsApp testing a number of features, and it seems like 2022 will see the introduction of a number of them. This list is now seeing the inclusion of a new “Cover photo” feature, which will add some visual changes to a user’s profile on the messaging platform. Here is what you need to know about this feature.

WhatsApp Testing Cover Photo Feature

As per yet another report by WABetaInfo, Whatsapp Business is going to add an option for Business accounts to add a cover photo, along with their profile picture. The feature is being tested on WhatsApp Business for iOS and will be similar to how users can set a cover photo on Facebook.

In a shared screenshot, the tipster shows a new camera button in the Business profile settings section. Clicking on this will allow users to upload or capture a cover photo.

Image: WaBetaInfo

However, you should know that this feature might not make it to the original WhatsApp app. Although, it could reach WhatsApp Business for Android. Since it’s still under development, it remains to be seen what WhatsApp decides to do.

WhatsApp Communities Spotted Again

That said, non-Business WhatsApp users shouldn’t be disappointed. The messaging app is testing a new Communities feature, information regarding which has popped up again. Another report by WABetaInfo reveals that Communities will be a place for group admins to bring all the WhatsApp groups they manage to a single place.

Image: WaBetaInfo

With this, they will also be able to send bulk messages to all the groups’ members at once, through a dedicated Announcement group. As revealed previously, the section will let admins have more control over the groups they handle and will be end-to-encrypted. Admins will also be able to invite people to Communities and users can also manually join them via a link or QR code, much like a group can be joined.

This feature is being tested for both iOS and Android, and we need to wait for it to become official for the general users. We will update you on this, so stay tuned.