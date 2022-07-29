WhatsApp Planning to Add a Feature to Update You on Its New Features

WhatsApp is often seen testing new features almost every week. It was recently found testing the ability to keep disappearing messages and is now working on a new feature, which will be a way for you to know about its new features. Sounds intriguing, right? Have a look at the details.

WhatsApp to Have a Newsletter of Its Own!

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp will soon come up with an inbuilt chatbot, which will send messages to you to stay updated on its new features, some helpful tips and tricks, and details on its privacy and safety features.

With this in place, you will be easily able to stay updated on what’s new on the Meta-owned messaging platform without any hassle. There’s a screenshot to show what this new update will look like. Have a look at it below.

Image: WABetaInfo

One thing to note here is that unlike other chatbots of business accounts on the platform, you won’t be able to respond to this one. This will be a read-only chat from a verified and official WhatsApp account. Plus, much like all chats on the platforms, this will be end-to-end encrypted too.

Additionally, there will be an option to block notifications from this chatbot if WhatsApp-related updates aren’t needed. However, this functionality is still under development and we don’t if and when it will see the light of the day. If it does, we expect it to first reach beta users and then the stable users.

WhatsApp has been releasing new features at frequent intervals. So, there are chances this one can be around the corner too. Since official details are scarce, we will have to wait for them to appear to have a better idea. Hence, stay tuned for we will keep pushing out the latest WhatsApp updates. Also, do share your thoughts on this expected interesting WhatsApp feature in the comments below.