Waiting for One Piece Episode 1146? Here’s Why You Will Have to Wait Longer

One Piece fans can’t catch a break as both the manga and anime are taking a break simultaneously. The One Piece anime set the stage on fire with the arrival of the Five Elders. Just when things are starting to get heated up in the Egghead climax, the One Piece anime is going on a break. Find out how long the One Piece anime’s hiatus is and the updated release date of One Piece episode 1146 here.

One Piece Anime Is Taking a Two-Week Hiatus

The preview at the end of the previous episode confirmed that the One Piece anime is going on a short-term hiatus for two weeks. Therefore, no new episode will air this weekend, i.e, on October 5. However, the following weekend, an episode titled “Dr. Chopper’s Adventure Checkup -Traitors’ Masquerade” will air on October 12, which will recap the details about the CP0 organization featuring Rob Lucci and his fellow officers.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

The One Piece anime has been taking numerous single-week breaks this year, but this time it’s taking a two-week break. This is possibly due to the arduous production of the final episodes of the Egghead arc. The animators need time to deliver the epic climax of the Egghead arc as fans want it to be.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

As the anime is on a pause for two weeks, One Piece will return with episode 1146 on October 19, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT (or 12:00 PM ET). The beginning of the new month has not been kind to the One Piece fans, as the anime and manga are on break. One Piece manga is on a break due to the author’s health issues, but the author has recovered, and a new chapter will be released next weekend.

As for the anime, we would have to wait for two weeks. That said, do you think the Straw Hats will be able to escape from these monsters on the Egghead Island? Let us know in the comments below.