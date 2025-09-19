Complete Truth About the God Valley Incident Will be Revealed in the Elbaf Arc: One Piece Manga Editor

In an unexpected turn of events, Imu took control of Gunko’s body and domi reversi-ed the giants, which resulted in the eruption of an all-out war in the homeland of the giants. Amidst the ongoing war in Elbaf, Oda shifted gears to revisit the history of the God Valley incident. We have already been to that place once during Kuma’s tragic backstory in the Egghead. However, that part was only shown from Kuma’s eyes and not the complete truth. Now it’s time for the complete revelation as One Piece editor teases that we will learn the truth about the God Valley incident in the Elbaf arc.

Author Eiichiro Oda turned our attention towards Rocks D. Xebec, or should I say Davy D. Xebec, in Loki‘s backstory and gradually unfolded the rise of Xebec in this era. Rocks’ fate led him to his hometown, God Valley, which is where the infamous incident took place. After laying the foundation for the Rocks era, Oda assembled all the legends on the God Valley island in the most recent chapter 1160.

Thus, the One Piece community has been vocal in its wish for Oda to reveal the complete God Valley incident without saving it for another time, like the author did in the Egghead arc. The long-standing wish of millions of One Piece fans has come true as the One Piece manga’s editor confirms the complete revelation of the God Valley incident will be done in the Elbaf arc.

Currently, the One Piece manga is going on a break this week, and the preview for chapter 1161 teases, “Legends, Heroes Gather! What on Earth Happened at God Valley?!” Thus, it’s safe to say Oda will slowly piece together the hidden truth behind the God Valley incident.

So, we may learn the truth about God Valley with each chapter’s release in the rest of the year. At last, it’s becoming clear with each chapter why the God Valley flashback stands tall as a monumental One Piece flashback of all time. Therefore, all the One Piece fans can gear up to witness the complete truth this time in the upcoming chapters and hope Imu won’t erase the records before we learn it.

Having said that, what do you think awaits us in the God Valley Incident in One Piece chapter 1161? Let us know in the comments below.