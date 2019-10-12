A lot of pet owners find it difficult to find a ride when they’re traveling with their pets. Even drivers of ride-hailing giants often tend to reject your booking if they find a pet, say a cat or dog with you. The main reason for this is because they don’t want to get their cars dirty. At times, drivers may be allergic to pets. To get around this, Uber has announced a new feature called Uber Pet that allows you to find pet-friendly drivers by paying a little more money.

By this new feature, drivers who are not interested to have pets in their cars will be allowed to opt-out and interested drivers will get a share of the additional cost collected from the customer. The surcharge will range from $3 to $5. However, it is worth noting that extra charges will not be levied from customers with service animals, according to Uber’s policies.

Uber Pet will be initially available in Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay from October 16. The feature is expected to be expanded to more areas in the future if it gets positive responses from customers and drivers.

The ride-hailing giant will also be sponsoring pet biscuits that drivers will be offering your pets, according to an Uber description page. Hence, you could say your pets are in for a yummy treat. In case you’re wondering, this new feature will be listed in the same section of the Uber app where you find other ride options like Uber Pool.

So, would you mind paying a few extra bucks for a hassle-free journey with your pets? Let us know in the comments section below.