Tyrese Gibson Might Return to the New Transformers Movie Under Michael Bay

Back in 2007, when Transformers hit the big screen under the direction of Michael Bay, what followed went down in cinematic history as one of the finest franchises ever made. Transformers not only introduced us to inspiring characters like Optimus Prime but also brought in some insane actors who made the story what it is today. Now, one of the original actors, Tyrese Gibson, has hinted that he could return to the new Transformers movie being made under Michael Bay. Here is all you should know about it.

Image Credit: Paramount (via YouTube/Paramount Movies, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

According to a report by Who Let Us Out, Tyrese Gibson revealed that he has talked to Michael Bay on the phone. However, he did not say anything further that would solidify his return as Robert Epps in the upcoming Transformers movie. In his statement, Tyler said-

“I was just on the phone with Michael Bay last week… so that’s all I can tell you”

In the Transformers movies, Tyler’s character is not just an efficient soldier, but also provides comic relief. One can say that he is the Bumblebee of the human soldiers fighting alongside the Autobots throughout the franchise. Now, while we are unaware of any further insider information regarding this movie, there is a fairly good chance that it could turn out to be a legacy flick featuring some familiar faces. So, let’s wait and see what Bay brings to the table this time around.