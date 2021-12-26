TikTok Beats Google to Become the Most Popular Website in the World in 2021

TikTok has surpassed tech giants like Google, Twitter, Meta, and Apple to become the most popular website in the world. According to a recent report by web performance and security firm Cloudflare, TikTok beat Google in terms of internet traffic to become the most-visited platform in the market in 2021.

Top 10 Most Popular Websites in 2021

In its official Year in Review internet traffic rankings report, Cloudfare listed the top 10 most popular domains or websites of 2021. While Google, along with its other platforms like Maps, Photos, Translate, Books, remained the undefeated leader in 2020, TikTok.com climbed from the 7th position to the top to defeat the Mountain View giant. You can check out the entire Top 10 list by Cloudflare below.

TikTok.com Google.com Facebook.com Microsoft.com Apple.com Amazon.com Netflix.com YouTube.com Twitter.com WhatsApp.com

TikTok Becomes the World’s Most Popular Website

As per the report, TikTok initially peaked in the global traffic rankings on February 17 this year. The platform again saw a surge in traffic, in March and June. Following this, the uber-people short-video platform established its place at the #1 spot. And as TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is a China-based organization, the platform became the only non-US website to be on the list.

Despite being permanently banned in India and facing backlashes in the US, TikTok has trumped Facebook to become the world’s most downloaded app earlier this year. Furthermore, as per a recent report by New York Times, the short-video platform has become a “holy grail of marketing” for advertisers to catch the eyes of the Gen-Z population. Plus, with hashtags like #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt garnering 7 million posts on the platform, advertisers are investing more on it than on any other like Meta’s Instagram or Facebook.

Now, if you were wondering how TikTok was able to amass such huge amounts of internet traffic, it is due to its diverse content shared by various communities around the world. If you have used TikTok in your region, you would know that you can find content on just about any topic, ranging from memes, life hacks, cooking tips, chemistry, and others. This diversity in content has lured users from every sector, community, and age group.

Going forward, TikTok aims to further expand its reach in the market to cater to more audiences and users. In fact, the company has already started testing its desktop streaming service called TikTok Live Studio and its food delivery service in the market. So, are you a TikTok fanatic? If you are, what kind of content do you watch on the platform? Let us know in the comments below.