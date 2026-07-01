This GOTY Winning Director Might Skip GTA 6 Because GTA Games “Bore” Him

GTA 6 is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of the year, and fans buying $3 billion worth of copies just as pre-orders went live is proof that the hype is worth it. However, some game developers, including the GOTY-winning director of Clair Obscur Expedition 33, think otherwise; he may skip GTA 6, as he claimed recently that GTA games “bore” him.

Clair Obscur Director Says GTA Games Bore Him After Just 30 Minutes, So GTA 6 Isn’t Exciting

The GOTY-winning director of Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and Sandfall Interactive studio head, Guillaume Broche, recently appeared on Jeux Vidéo Club on the Konbini YouTube channel and reflected on games that “marked and inspired him.” While in the hour-long interview, the GOTY-winning director looked back at games like Kingdom Hearts II and God of War, he expressed his views about Rockstar’s GTA franchise, which makes you wonder if he’s looking forward to GTA 6.

When asked by the interviewer (translated from French), “Why don’t you get into GTA, Red Dead, and all that?”, Broche replied (translated from French), “No, that’s not my thing at all. For me, with GTA, basically, I have fun for 30 minutes. I jump in, use all the cheat codes to get the helicopters, kill everyone, get my a** kicked by the cops, and then I quit.”

Image Credit: Konbini

Of course, GTA isn’t just about “killing everyone” or “getting your a** kicked”; the franchise has evolved over the years with creative heists and missions that require more than just using cheat codes in GTA 5. However, the ex-Ubisoft dev had more to say about GTA games, in general, thus avoiding mentioning Rockstar’s upcoming title GTA 6 at all.

Broche said (translated from French), “I don’t know, I just don’t get into it – it bores me”. While the director may have just expressed his personal gaming preference for open-world games like GTA, which allows a player complete freedom to have a city their own way, in the past, he has also praised Rockstar Games.

While talking about how the endless push for higher production values is something most game studios aren’t able to keep up with anymore, Rockstar is the only one able to meet that demand. In an interview with media outlet Automaton, Broche said, “I think only Rockstar Games is able to meet that demand. Therefore, I think that developers will have to put a cap on budgets, and we will inevitably see more companies settle on a development model like ours.”

On the flipside Rockstar is currently in deep waters as GTA 6 devs have applied for a voluntary recognition of IWGB Game Workers Union before the game releases. So, if Rockstar fails to meet their demands, it may cut through GTA 6’s future maintenance costs and, at the same time, continue its battle on the union busting case, which is yet to be judged later this year.