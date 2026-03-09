This Crimson Desert Pre-Order Deal Gets You A Sweet Discount and Free Game Coupons

Crimson Desert is already shaping up to be one of the biggest RPG releases this year, as fans are highly anticipating its upcoming release on March 19. Pearl Abyss, the developer behind Black Desert Online seem to have crafted a vast open-world for players to explore, where the fighting-style action, environmental destruction in a medieval world, and an open-ended have your own adventure style RPG setting looks promising.

However, if you’re still deciding about making a purchase and pre-ordering Crimson Desert to have that instant day 1 access and then some bonuses, you may be hunting for the best marketplace to buy the game. If you’ve already placed your order, great, but if you’re still looking for a better deal, especially on PC, then we’ve found just the deal you’d like that gives you a sweet discount on the base price, plus more free games you can play.

Crimson Desert Pre-Order Deal on Fanatical Gives 15% Discount with Two Bonus Game Coupons

While Crimson Desert will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, MacOS and PC, the pre-orders are already live on all platform storefronts for players to grab a copy. If you pre-order it on the Epic Games Store, you’ll even get a free Kliff skin in Fortnite.

Image Credit: Fanatical / Beebom

However, if you’re on PC and want to grab a Steam copy of the game, Standard or Digital Edition, you can now get it for a 15% off on the US marketplace called Fanatical. As part of an ongoing promotion, the Crimson Desert gets discounted down to $59.49 from its original $69.99 price tag on Steam for the Standard edition and to $67.99 from its $79.99 price for the Deluxe Edition.

This means that players can basically get a deluxe copy of the game on Fanatical for a price lower than its original price. Pretty sweet, right? But wait, that’s not all – you also get two free coupons at checkout, which entitle you to bonus rewards as well, in this case, free games on Steam.

You get a Crimson Desert Free Gift Coupon and a Steam Spring Sale Postcard Coupon in your checkout cart that you can try to open and see which free game you can get, as the rewards are randomized from a selected pool of free titles. Once you proceed with checkout, you’ll get the Steam key for Crimson Desert, as well as the two free games that come alongside it.

So, are you buying Crimson Desert on a console or using our trick to buy a discounted copy for PC? Let us know in the comments below!