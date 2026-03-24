Crimson Desert Surpasses 3 Million Copies Sold Within Its First Week

One of the most-anticipated games of the year, on par with GTA 6, was Pearl Abyss’s Crimson Desert. The game had a rocky launch with mixed reviews from critics and gamers, as opposed to the dream start we wanted. However, the sheer number of unbelievable things you can do in the game attracted gamers and continues to pull everyone into the world of Pywel. Now, Pearl Abyss has officially revealed that three million copies of Crimson Desert have been sold worldwide within a week since the game’s launch.

Crimson Desert Sets a New Milestone With Three Million Copies Sold

The official Crimson Desert X account shared the happy news that Crimson Desert has sold three million copies worldwide in just five days. Despite the polarized reception at the start, fans put their faith in the game and are having a wonderful time exploring Pywel as Kliff Macduff.

So, Pearl Abyss expressed its gratitude to the fans in the X post, saying, “We are grateful to share Crimson Desert has sold through 3 million copies worldwide. To everyone who has stepped into Pywel and shared this journey with us, thank you. Your feedback continues to help shape the experience, and we will keep working to make the journey ahead even more enjoyable for our players.”

Image Credit: Pearl Abyss (via X/@CrimsonDesert_)

Furthermore, Pearl Abyss has also promised to keep working on new patches (check out the latest Crimson Desert Update 1.00.03 patch here) based on player feedback. Since launch, the dev team has been tirelessly working to solve in-game and performance-related problems.

Even when the players pointed out the suspicious AI-generated assets in the final version of Crimson Desert, the devs quickly addressed the issue and replaced them. The Pearl Abyss devs have been putting a lot of effort into making players enjoy the best version of the Crimson Desert game, and it is starting to pay off.

Earlier, Crimson Desert’s massive pre-order sales data revealed that the game is projected to have a staggering revenue of $20 million. Now with three million copies sold, Crimson Desert is on track to become the best-selling game for Pearl Abyss.

While the Steam reviews were mixed at first, the situation has turned around. The overall reviews have shifted to “Very Positive” now. So, if Pearl Abyss can keep making the necessary changes to make Crimson Desert, there is no doubt that the game will continue to sell like hotcakes.

That said, what do you think about Crimson Desert reaching the 3-million copies sold milestone? Let us know in the comments below.