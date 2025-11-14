The Odyssey Is Going to Be the Perfect Summer Movie, Says Matt Damon

Matt Damon has made a name for himself in the industry by proving his acting as well as writing skills. He impressed the fandom when he co-wrote the screenplay for Good Will Hunting, which was released in 1997. Damon also earned a fandom by acting in several films that showcase him as an actor who can balance vulnerability, heroic presence, and emotional depth in the most subtle way. So, when Christopher Nolan locked him in for the role of Odysseus in his next big project, The Odyssey, fans were not at all surprised because he deserved it. The film will not arrive until July 17, 2026, but Matt Damon’s recent statement has increased the fans’ anticipation even more.

Matt Damon Opens Up About Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Image Credits: @odysseymovie/X (Twitter)

While speaking to Empire about the much-awaited film, The Odyssey, Matt Damon clearly said that it will be the most entertaining film you need; it should feel mythic. He also cited it as the best summer movie. Besides that, the film’s lead actor also opened up about some plot details. He said that the film very closely follows the source material.

“If it says you’re running for your life from a Cyclops, you’re going to run for your life.”

Moreover, he discussed how the horse was built for the film. Damon continues, “I saw the horse on the beach and I was just like, ‘F—.’ It was just so cool.”

This isn’t the first time that Matt and Christopher Nolan have come together, as the actor has been an integral part of Interstellar and Oppenheimer. Both movies were commercial successes, and fans expect nothing short of The Odyssey.

Besides Matt Damon, the film involves some of the most versatile actors, including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and more. So, The Odyssey is sure to give us the powerful performances shaped by Nolan’s signature vision that we are hoping for.