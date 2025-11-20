The Odyssey: First Look at Robert Pattinson Confirms His Role in Nolan’s Upcoming Movie

Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey is shaping up to be one of his best projects to date. If you have been keeping an eye on this movie’s production, then you may already be familiar with the star-studded cast of The Odyssey. It features some notable names from Hollywood, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and many more. The massive cast began to pique the fans’ curiosity about the roles each star will play in the upcoming fantasy movie. After a long wait, Robert Pattinson’s role in The Odyssey has been confirmed today in a first look at his character.

Robert Pattinson Plays Antinous in The Odyssey

The Empire Magazine has shared the first look at Robert Pattinson in Nolan’s The Odyssey earlier today. The first look revealed that Robert Pattinson is portraying the role of “Antinous” in The Odyssey.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures (via X/@pattinsonphotos)

Without spoiling anything, Antinous is a renowned and wealthy noble from Ithaca. He is one of the suitors who visit Odysseus’ home to win over Odysseus’ wife, Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway). Thus, look forward to Robert Pattinson’s performance as he is set to play one of the leading characters in The Odyssey.

In addition, Zendaya is confirmed to play Athena, and John Leguizamo is taking on the role of Eumaeus. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is slated to premiere on July 17, 2026. Stay tuned for more updates about the Odyssey in the coming months.