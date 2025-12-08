Tekken Chief Katsuhiro Harada Announces Exit From Bandai Namco in Emotional Statement

Katsuhiro Harada, games industry legend and the creative force behind Tekken since its inception, has announced his departure from Bandai Namco after a 30-year tenure. The 55-year-old took to X to announce his exit as Tekken’s Director and Producer at the end of 2025, before providing some insight into his decision.

Known for his remarkable honesty, passion for Tekken, and comedic jabs at Street Fighter, Harada has evolved into a beloved member of the FGC fraternity. The Bandai Namco veteran has never shied away from speaking directly to the community, addressing their complaints and concerns in candid fashion. And the statement announcing his exit was no different.

Tekken Chief Announces Bandai Namco Departure At The End of 2025

Katsuhiro Hanada, the producer of the Tekken series, has announced his exit from Bandai Namco after 31 years‼️



From arcades to esports stages, he defined a genre 🔥



He has also released a special Tekken remix for fans on Soundcloud: https://t.co/TLzIl3LjYp pic.twitter.com/WhXDbrMX2L — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) December 8, 2025

Harada’s statement read, “I’d like to share that I’ll be leaving Bandai Namco at the end of 2025. With the TEKKEN series reaching its 30th anniversary—an important milestone for a project I’ve devoted much of my life to—I felt this was the most fitting moment to bring one chapter to a close.“

The 55-year-old went on to recall his early days, lugging around arcade cabinets by himself, and encouraging players to give Tekken a shot. He underlined the importance of these experiences, saying, “The conversations and atmosphere we shared in those places became the core of who I am as a developer and game creator.“

He also expressed his trademark honesty and spoke about how the losses of close friends and the retirement of senior colleagues impacted this decision. This included the mention of Ken Kutaragi, whose words offered “invaluable encouragement and guidance” to the games industry legend.

As for the future of Tekken, Harada confirmed that he had gradually handed over all of his responsibilities, including stories and worldbuilding, to the Bandai Namco team “over the past four to five years.”

In a heart-warming closer, he announced that he’ll be attending the Tekken World Tour 2025 finals, scheduled for January 2026, as a guest. Harada has also released, “for the first and last time,” a personally edited 60-minute Tekken DJ-style nonstop mix that you can check right now on Soundcloud.