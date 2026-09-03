‘Technoblade Never Dies’ Minecraft Documentary on Famous Creator Enters Production

Technoblade’s legacy is officially heading to the big screen as a feature-length documentary titled “Technoblade Never Dies” is now in production.

The documentary is made with the full cooperation of his family and is financially backed by Riot Games and Hypixel Studios. Both Minecraft Hypixel and Riot Games have committed to donating their profits from the film to charity.

Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Steven Lake and produced by Candle True Stories, the film will explore the life of one of the best Minecraft players of all time.

The Minecraft Technoblade documentary will trace the creator’s rise from a California teenager making Minecraft videos to a global gaming icon. More importantly how his personality, comedy, and extraordinary skills made him one of the platform’s biggest stars.

Image Credit: Technoblade

Although production has just begun, there is currently no confirmed release date. The producers are targeting a premiere at a major film festival, followed by a wider distribution. However, a distribution agreement has not yet been announced.

Lake says that the documentary will explore the lasting impact of Technoblade and how his famous catchphrase, “Technoblade Never Dies,” is always remembered by the community.

It will also revisit his battle with cancer, which Technoblade disclosed in 2021, while continuing to create content and interact with the community. He had also reached his goal of 10 million YouTube subscribers late that year, only months before his death.

The community became particularly important after Technoblade died in June 2022 at just the age of 23. His father also delivered his final message, “so long nerds“, while publicly revealing Technoblade’s real name, Alex.

The Minecraft documentary on Technoblade will focus on how 400,000 fan messages were gathered through a virtual memorial. His influence still remains visible throughout gaming culture, as A Minecraft Movie also paid tribute to him with his famous crowned-pig character.