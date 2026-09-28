Swizzy Becomes First Fortnite Player to Win Back-to-Back FNCS Globals

Fortnite Global Championship 2026 (also known as FNCS Globals) has now concluded, and the duo team of Swizzy and Pixie has been crowned FNCS Champions. The European duo, who are part of the esports org named HavoK, came from behind 5th place to climb the leaderboard in their final match.

But what makes this more thrilling for the duo is that this is Swizzy’s 2nd back-to-back FNCS Globals win as champion (2025 and 2026). In the previous FNCS 2025 Globals season, Swizzy shared the trophy with his trio Merstach and Queasy when he grabbed his first Fortnite LAN Championship. Now just a year later, after teaming up with Pixie for the duos format in the 2026 season, he became the first Fortnite player to have consecutive wins at the Fortnite Global Championship.

Image Credit: Epic Games

While most of the FNCS Globals 2026 scoreboard was dominated by vic0 and Malibuca for the most part, there was a high chance for Shxrk and t3eny to take home the trophy with their dominating performance. However, in the final game, after the leaders vic0 and Malibuca got eliminated early, Swizzy and Pixie marched on and continued racking up elims.

Furthermore, their Game 10 Victory Royale also helped put a dub on the scoreboard next to their name, which became a major factor in their win at Fortnite Global Championship 2026. When presenters asked Swizzy about becoming the first-ever Fortnite player to win a Global Championship back-to-back, Swizzy replied, “Bro, this feels amazing. I mean- back-to-back. We are here, and it’s ours!”

When it comes to the prize money, Swizzy and Pixie took home a huge chunk worth $400,000 out of the $2 million prize pool, which was split between the 50 duos. The champs also took with them an in-game Axe of Champions pickaxe, which is the rarest cosmetic item in Fortnite. Furthermore, if you don’t know already, the next Fortnite competitive season, FNCS 2027 will bring back Trios mode.