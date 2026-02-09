Home > News > Super Bowl 2026 Reveals Minions 3’s First Trailer

A still from Minions 3
Image Credit: Universal Pictures (via Youtube/Universal Pictures, Screenshot by Aparna Ukil/Beebom)
In Short
  • Super Bowl 2026 gave us the first glimpse of the upcoming Minions films, titled Minions and Monsters.
  • Things are going to be a lot more fun and chaotic, as the film is set to put monsters front and center as a core concept.
  • It will be released in the theatres on July 1, 2026.

The yellow cuddly troublemakers have been my favourites since I watched them on the screens for the first time. So, I was super excited to watch these chaotic creatures causing havoc once again in the the upcoming film that was announced following the release of Despicable Me 4 in July 2024. Now, at last, the Super Bowl 2026 unveiled the first official trailer of Minions 3 and shed light on its title and an exact release date.

Minions 3 Finally Has a Release Date and an Official Title

Serving as a sequel to Minions: The Rise of Gru, released in 2022, Minions 3 received its first official trailer at Super Bowl 2026. We finally got to know that the much-awaited film is titled, ‘Minions and Monsters‘ and it will be released on July 1, 2026. Initially, it was locked in for a June 30, 2027, release, but eventually the creators decided to push it forward by a full year to secure a stronger release window. Well, it makes sense because every previous main titles of the franchise has been released in the month of July.

Now, talking of the brand-new trailer, it seems the audience won’t get disappointed as Pierre Coffin has left no stone unturned in making the film even more chaotic and fun than before. We will surely get to experience the slapstick humour it is known for, but with the new monster angle.

Minions 3 has basically been the highlight of the Super Bowl 2026 as the trailer was presented in the most special way. Before making us all watch the trailer, Universal Pictures created the hype by playing an ad during the big game. A minion comes running towards the camera, panting heavily. He then says ‘Minions and Monsters’ before collapsing. After that, we hear a wild roar from behind before heading to the official video.

Since the trailer has been released, all I can see are the curious fans sharing their excitement by flooding social media with their reactions and anticipation. So, how excited are you to meet the Minions after almost four years? Do let us know in the comments below.

Aparna Ukil

Aparna is a Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom with 4 years of experience in the industry. Specializing in Jujutsu Kaisen and everything horror, she brings in-depth insights and a passion for storytelling to her coverage. Recently, she has interviewed Abby Trott, the voice actress behind Demon Slayer's Nezuko and Dandadan's Momo. She has also interviewed Adam McArthur, the one to voice Yuji Itadori in JJK, delivering exclusive content for fans. Previously, she contributed her expertise to some notable publications including Sportskeeda, Dexerto, and Forever Geek, honing her craft in entertainment journalism.

