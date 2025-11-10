Stranger Things Season 5: Joe Keery Hints at a Bittersweet Ending for Steve Harrington

Stranger Things introduced us to several intriguing characters, who have won millions of hearts since the first season. One such character is Steve Harrington, portrayed by Joe Keery. He went from being one of the most hated to one of the most loved characters. Basically, the creators of Stranger Things gave Steve one of the best character developments. Well, recently, Joe Keery shared his feelings about his character arc coming to an end in Stranger Things Season 5.

Of course, it’s tough to accept the fact that Stranger Things is coming to an end with Season 5, but hey, it’s the truth. It’s a sad situation for fans as well as for the cast, who basically grew up playing these characters on screen. Almost every actor has shared their feelings on how they feel about the final season. And recently, Joe Keery spoke to ExtraTV about how his character arc will end in Stranger Things Season 5. He shares that Steve will get a bittersweet ending.

“I was very happy, though, with the way it wrapped up for me. Fans would absolutely like it.”

The actor also shared that it had been an emotional ride and how it felt to portray a character for over a decade who has now become a global sensation. Keery also praised his co-actors and everyone who has been a part of the beautiful and thrilling journey. Lastly, he revealed that fans will absolutely love the Stranger Things finale.

Steve appeared as an arrogant, self-obsessed teenager who treated everyone around him like trash, particularly Jonathan Byers. When he was first introduced, no one actually liked him because he didn’t have any likable traits. However, as the story moved forward, he underwent a huge transformation —from a selfish high school jock to a protector.

While the majority of the fandom believes their beloved Steve Harrington will die in Stranger Things Season 5, the actors’ comments hint he will survive, but not without facing a lot of brutality. There is a chance that he will lose anyone really close to him, which will traumatize him, or he will face a near-death experience that will teach him to stay grounded.