Squid Game Season 3 Teaser Trailer Released: Time to Play One Last Time

After a significant wait, the first teaser for Squid Game Season 3 has been released. It is no secret how eagerly fans have been waiting for information on the upcoming season. And now, we finally have our first look at Squid Game Season 3. The reason for this massive anticipation is how Squid Game Season 2 concluded. The finale ended on a huge cliffhanger, and fans are waiting for answers to some critical questions. So, without any further delay, let’s look at what the first teaser for Squid Game Season 3 has in store for us.

The season 3 teaser has been released on YouTube and Netflix’s official social media. Considering this is just a teaser, the clip does not reveal a lot about Squid Game Season 3, but it does confirm the fact that Gi-hun survives the rebellion, which took his best friend’s life in the final moments of Squid Game Season 2. As the teaser begins, we see crew members carrying a coffin that contains an unconscious Gi-Hun.

Other than that, we get some clips of a new game where players will have to choose a red or blue ball from a gumball machine. Looking at the emphasis given to the new game, it seems that it might be quite instrumental in Season 3, but we’re not yet sure what it exactly is. The official description for this teaser reads-

“A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet.



But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve.



With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences. Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst. Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?”

So, with that being mentioned, we’re still not sure what the gumball thing is about. As far as my assumption goes, it is not a game at all, the gumball machine could help choose whether the games should continue or not. Instead of giving players the choice, it could have been made random and luck-based to avoid any more plotting or another rebellion.

There are a lot of loose ends this time, and since this is the final season of Squid Game, let’s hope that it sticks the landing and lives up to what fans are expecting when it releases on June 27, 2025. So, what do you guys think about Squid Game Season 3? Let us know in the comments.