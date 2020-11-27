Sony offers access to 20 PlayStation 4 games through PlayStation Plus Collection, a new benefit to PlayStation Plus subscribers with PlayStation 5. The company has now noticed that some members are exploiting this offer by selling their benefit redeems to other players. In an attempt to stop this, Sony is now imposing permanent bans on these customers.

According to a report on GamerBraves quoting forum posts, a few opportunistic PlayStation 5 owners have been listing PlayStation Plus Collection at reduced prices on online marketplaces. Some even managed to sell these 20 PS4 games at prices starting at $8 (~Rs.600) in Malaysia.

For those wondering how this works, here’s how it’s done: PlayStation 5 owners first list the games for sale and interested players contact the sellers. The sellers demand access to the buyer’s account credentials to redeem the benefit. Once shared, sellers will claim the PlayStation Plus Collection intended for their PS5 on the buyer’s account and as a result, the buyer gets to play 20 games on their PS4.

PlayStation Plus Collection offers free access to the following game titles:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Since the process is unethical and a security nightmare, Sony is cracking down on buyers and sellers who use this method. According to the report, sellers are getting permanent bans on their accounts associated with the PS5, while buyers are getting a temporary ban for 2 months.