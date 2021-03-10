When Sony globally launched the Alpha 1 in January, the company didn’t reveal the India pricing of the mirrorless camera. That has changed now and Sony has officially launched the Alpha 1 in India. Here are the specifications and pricing of Sony’s newest mirrorless camera.

Sony Alpha 1 Mirrorless Camera: Specifications

The Alpha 1 offers a 50.1-MP 35-mm full-frame (35.9 x 24.0 mm) Exmor RS CMOS sensor. It is powered by an improved BIONZ XR image processing engine. With this sensor, Sony says that you can shoot almost 165 full-frame JPEG images or 155 full-frame compressed RAW images at up to 30 frames per second. The ISO range is from 100-32000 for stills and movies and is expandable to 50–102400 for stills.

To maintain the quality of the output, the camera comes equipped with 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization. Moreover, you also get a real-time Eye AF for birds here, thanks to Sony’s subject recognition technology. The electronic shutter also offers a silent vibration-free experience without noise.

What sets the Sony Alpha 1 apart from other cameras in the Alpha series is 8K support. With Alpha 1, you can record 8K videos at 30 fps. The 9.44 million-dot electronic viewfinder in the Alpha 1 comes with an HD OLED display and 240fps with UXGA FOV. It also offers 0.90x viewfinder magnification, a 41-degree diagonal FOV, and a 25-mm high eyepoint.

For connectivity, the camera offers a USB-C connector that supports 10Gbps USB 3.2 data transfer. It also sports built-in dual-band Wi-Fi with 2×2 MIMO support (IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac).

Price and Availability

Sony Alpha 1 costs Rs. 5,59,990 in India. It will be available to buy from the 12th of March across Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, and other major electronic stores.

