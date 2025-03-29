Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

The second season of the Solo Leveling anime has outdone the debut season and has strengthened its standing as the greatest manhwa adaptation. Sung Jinwoo successfully defeated the Ant King and ended his assault against the S-Rank Hunters on Jeju Island in the penultimate episode. Sadly, there is only one more episode to go in season 2. So, find out the exact release date and time of the final episode, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13, to see what Jinwoo does next.

As Sung Jinwoo has defeated the Ant King, it is time for fabs to meet a new shadow in the upcoming episode, titled ‘On to the Next Target.’ That said, Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 13 is confirmed to be released on March 29, 2025, at 10:30 AM PDT (or 1:30 PM ET).

If you don’t see your region listed above, use our countdown timer to stay on track with the release of the final episode of Solo Leveling Season 2:

What to Expect from Solo Leveling S2 Episode 13?

Jinwoo has won against the Ant King, but there is one more pressing issue to resolve; Cha Hae-In isn’t recovering with the use of magical healing potions. Her condition is getting worse rapidly, and there is no healer around to help out. Sung Jinwoo has one last trick up his sleeve, and we will find out whether it will save Cha Hae-In or not in the upcoming episode.

Moreover, you can also look forward to our protagonist recruiting a brand-new shadow who might instantly become Jinwoo’s strongest shadow so far in the story. The final episode will also tease the beginning of the upcoming arc during Min Byung Gyu’s funeral. So, gear up for a memorable finale to set the stage for season 3.

To stream the latest episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 as soon as they are released, you can head over to Crunchyroll and Prime Video in global markets. The sequel will be released on other anime streaming platforms, like Netflix, Hulu, and more, later.