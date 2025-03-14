Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

After a long wait, the Jeju Island raid has finally commenced in the Solo Leveling anime. The second season is about to end on a high note with the adaptation of the most coveted arc in the series. With only three episodes remaining this season, gear up for an action spectacle on the ant-infested island. If you are waiting with bated breath to watch the action unfold, check out the exact release date and time for Solo Leveling season 2 episode 11 in our guide here.

The Ant King has begun his rampage, attacking the S-rank hunters already on Jeju island. Get ready to see more of his monstrosity in the upcoming episode of Solo Leveling Season 2, titled “It’s Going to Get Even More Intense.” Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2025, at 9:30 AM PT (or 12:30 PM ET).

Release time in the US: 9:30 AM PT on March 15, 2025

9:30 AM PT on March 15, 2025 Release time in the UK: 5:30 PM GMT on March 15, 2025

5:30 PM GMT on March 15, 2025 Release time in Australia: 4:30 AM AEDT on March 16, 2025

4:30 AM AEDT on March 16, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 1:30 AM PHT on March 16, 2025

1:30 AM PHT on March 16, 2025 Release time in India: 11:00 PM IST on March 15, 2025

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11 Countdown

In case you cannot find the timings for your region here, use the dedicated countdown timer below to stay on track of episode 11’s release:

Countdown to Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 11 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The latest episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 should now be live! See the Ant King in action!

What to Expect from Solo Leveling S2 Episode 11?

The hunters have started clearing the ants, and a special group is on a mission to eliminate the Ant Queen and her nest. However, unexpectedly, the Ant Queen’s strongest spawn, the Ant King, has gone berserk and started murdering the S-Rank hunters involved in the fourth Jeju Island raid.

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures (via X/@sololeveling_pr)

The special group consisting of the top Korean S-Rank hunters will fight against the Ant Queen in the next episode, so get ready for some wild twists in this epic battle. Also, find out whether Sung Jinwoo will show up when duty calls in the upcoming episode.

To stream the latest episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 as soon as they are released, you can head over to Crunchyroll and Prime Video in global markets. The sequel will be released on other anime streaming platforms, like Netflix, Hulu, and more, later.