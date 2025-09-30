‘Simpsons’ Will Finally Return with a New Movie After 20 Years

Surprise! Recently, 20th Century Studios announced a brand new Simpsons movie, which is definitely great news for fans who have been watching the show from the very beginning. Created by Matt Groening, The Simpsons is one of the longest-running animated franchises, which has been running since 1989. So far, we’ve got 39 amazing seasons of The Simpsons, with the 40th season announced for 2028 and 2029. That’s not all, though, as before the release of the 40th season, Simpsons fans will have the opportunity to watch Homer on the big screen in a new Simpsons sequel movie.

20th Century Studios has confirmed on X that the all-new Simpsons movie will be released on July 23, 2027. So, yes, Simpsons fans have something else to look forward to besides the 40th season. The official announcement was accompanied by the first poster for the new movie. The poster features Homer’s hand holding a donut, while the text on the poster says “Homer’s Coming Back For Seconds.”

Image Credits: 20th Century Studios (Via X/@20thcentury)

For the unacquainted, while The Simpsons TV Show has been running since 1989, the creators have only released one Simpsons movie during this period. The first movie, titled The Simpsons Movie, came out on July 27, 2007. Since then, the massive fandom has been wondering if Homer will return to the big screens. Well, he definitely will, as another Simpsons movie will be released after a long hiatus of 20 years. However, we’d have to wait until 2027 to see him eat all the food supply of Springfield.

Also, yes, as implied by the number two in the poster, this movie will be a sequel to the first movie. However, the creators have yet to reveal anything about the plot of the upcoming film. As of now, we only have a single poster, but we can surely expect more development news and plot details in 2026. Given that the movie is scheduled to release in 2027, we can expect the first trailer to release sometime during the second half of next year.