Samsung Wallet Can Now Store All Of Your Digital IDs In One Place

Back in June 2022, Samsung launched its Wallet app to rival the Apple Wallet app. With Samsung Wallet, the South Korean giant aims to bring a cohesive digital ecosystem to Samsung Galaxy smartphone users and devices that make payments, access to digital credentials, and the facilitation of an ecosystem a reality. And now, the Samsung Wallet App is becoming much more dynamic and robust in India for Galaxy users. Keep reading to know how.

Samsung Wallet Will Store Digital IDs and More

Samsung has revealed the integration of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass to Samsung Wallet to seamlessly store your plethora of digital credentials like your Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Vaccination Certificate, Driving Licence, and Vehicle Registration Certificate. You will also be able to store your flight and train tickets, as well as manage your FASTag account.

With this facility, Samsung is making it easier for you to go digital via your Samsung Galaxy smartphone. With Samsung Wallet, you will be able to simply use your smartphone to show your identification and travel documents. You also get the option to add an additional 2,000+ documents apart from the ones mentioned above.

In addition to the above-mentioned features, using Samsung Wallet, you can make and manage UPI payments, gift cards, coupons, and much more right from your smartphone lock screen and home screen. You will be able to easily make payments by tapping your smartphone, thanks to the onboard NFC support on Galaxy smartphones.

In terms of security, you get Samsung Knox protection to protect your device from malware and phishing attacks. It also brings useful features to your device like tokenization and password authentication for your financial details, and much more. Also, all of the documents and data are stored locally on your device, making their access solely available to you.

With that being said, we are excited to try out the Samsung Wallet app on our Galaxy smartphones. If you own a Galaxy smartphone, head over to the Galaxy Store to update your Samsung Pay service to the Samsung Wallet app. Try it out today and do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.