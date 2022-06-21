Samsung Launches 2022 Soundbar Lineup with Built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos in India

To celebrate the occasion of World Music Day, Samsung has launched its latest 2022 lineup of its Soundbar home audio systems under its flagship Q-series and lifestyle-focused S-series lines. While the Q-series Soundbars are the world’s first to come with built-in wireless Dolby Atmos support, the S-series has the world’s slimmest soundbar. Here are the details.

Samsung Q-Series Soundbar Features

The new Samsung Q-series Soundbar includes the Q990B, Q930B, Q800B, Q700B, and Q600B. Samsung says that these are perfect companions for its Neo QLED and QLED TVs as they come with support for built-in wireless Dolby Atmos for the first time, offering the best Samsung TV-to-Soundbar experience.

The company also integrated the Q-Symphony technology that allows the soundbars to play audio alongside the integrated speakers of compatible Samsung TVs in harmony. This maximizes the 3D sound effect while delivering the most immersive experiences. There is also support for a Space Fit Sound Advance tech that adjusts the audio of the speakers according to the size of the room.

The Q990B is the flagship model under the Q-series, featuring an upgraded 11.1.4 channel bass. The Q930B comes with a metal-build and 9.1.4 channel. The Q800B features side speakers, an upgraded design, and a 5.1.2 channel. The Q700B comes with up-firing speakers and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. It features a smaller 3.1.2 channel surround sound system. The base model, Q600B has an advanced design and support for HDMI eARC connection with Q-Symphony Gen-2 audio systems.

Samsung S-Series Soundbar Features

Under the S-series, Samsung has launched the S801B model which comes as the world’s thinnest soundbar with just 39.99mm depth. It comes with built-in Alexa support and a 3.1.2 channel surround sound system. The S801B also supports wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X audio.

There’s also the S61B model, which comes with a 5.0 channel surround sound system with support for wireless Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X audio. Moreover, it supports the company’s Q-Symphony tech, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and Alexa.

Much like the Q801B, the lower-end Q61B can be used as a companion speaker or a standalone speaker that can deliver “natural, room-filling Dolby Atmos sound,” per the company.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the new Samsung Soundbar 2022 lineup, it starts at Rs 24,9900 and goes up to Rs 99,990 in India. You can check out the prices of each of the models right below.

Samsung Soundbar Q990B – Rs. 99,990

Samsung Soundbar Q930B – Rs. 84,990

Samsung Soundbar Q800B – Rs. 45,990

Samsung Soundbar Q700B – Rs. 34,990

Samsung Soundbar Q600B – Rs. 31,990

Samsung Soundbar S801B – Rs. 42,990

Samsung Soundbar S61B – Rs. 24,990

As for the availability, all the new 2022 Samsung Soundbar models are currently available to buy on Samsung’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung retail stores, and other large-format stores across India. So, what do you think about the new 2022 Soundbar lineup? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.