Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 to See Significant RAM Upgrades: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and the Flip 4 can safely be considered the most-anticipated phones of this year. From design leaks to spec sheet leaks, we have seen numerous rumors, and the latest one to join this list is detail on both these foldable devices’ RAM, which can see some significant upgrades. And this may end up increasing the prices too! Here are the details.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, Flip 4 RAM Details Leaked

SamMobile suggests that the Galaxy Fold 4 will come with a massive 1TB storage, much like the Galaxy S22 Ultra launched earlier this year. This will be a significant upgrade for those looking for more storage and will come in addition to the 256GB and 512GB of storage models. These two options already exist for the Galaxy Fold 3.

The Galaxy Flip 4, on the other hand, is likely to come with 512GB of storage as the higher-end model. This will be double the 256GB of storage model of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. It is said that the foldable phone will come in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Image: OnLeaks

Both the Galaxy Fold 4 and the Galaxy Flip 4 won’t come with support for a memory card, much like their predecessors. An increase in RAM could also mean an increase in price. While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could cost as high as $2,000 (~ Rs 1,55,000) for the 1TB storage option, the Galaxy Flip 3 could go up to $1,100 (~ Rs 85,400) for the 512GB of storage option. It could still start at $999 (~ Rs 77,600), though.

Other than this, we have details on their design and specs. Both foldable phones are likely to resemble their predecessors with minor changes here and there. They could come with some upgrades on the hardware front too. This includes the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood, various camera improvements, display upgrades, and enhanced battery life too. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate for both its inner and outer displays.

However, you should know that these details are currently rumors and Samsung hasn’t provided anything concrete. We will have to wait for official details and this could happen in a couple of months, possibly in August, which is the expected launch timeline. We will keep you updated as we get more information on this. So, stay tuned to this space.

Featured Image: OnLeaks