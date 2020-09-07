Having originally launched its ‘Curd Mastro Refrigerator‘ range in India back in January earlier this year, Samsung on Monday added two new models to the lineup.

The new fridges will be available in 386-liter and 407-liter capacities in addition to the existing models that come in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre, and 336-litre sizes. Both new models come with proprietary Samsung technologies, including Smart Convertible 5-in-1 Twin Cooling Plus and Digital Inverter. The devices also offer Stabilizer-free operation for better energy efficiency.

Samsung’s Curd Maestro range of refrigerators are part of Samsung’s ‘Make for India’ innovations, and the company claims they will “revolutionize the conventional usage of a refrigerator (by) going beyond food preservation to food preparation.” The refrigerators reportedly follow the curd-making process recommended by ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal.

Announcing the launch of the new models, Raju Pullan, the Senior VP of Consumer Electronics Business at Samsung India, said: “Our Curd Maestro Refrigerators have got a very positive response from consumers … We have witnessed an increasing demand for larger capacity models of our refrigerators as consumers want to stock up more and venture out less. To address the changing needs of consumers, we are introducing four new models of Curd Maestro Refrigerators and are confident that we will further strengthen our No. 1 position in the refrigerator category in India.”

Price and Availability

The new models will be up for purchase via all retail channels and also on Samsung’s official online store, starting September 10, 2020. They will come in ‘Refined Inox’ and ‘Luxe Brown’ colors and will be available in 2-star and 3-star rating options.

The 386-liter models will carry a price tag of Rs. 55,990 for the 2-star variant and Rs. 56,990 for the 3-star option, while the 407-liter fridges will cost Rs. 61,990 and Rs. 63,990, respectively.