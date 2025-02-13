Home > News > Rockstar Games Launches Discord Server with a Dedicated GTA 6 Channel

Rockstar Games Launches Discord Server with a Dedicated GTA 6 Channel

Upanishad Sharma
Jason and Lucia in GTA 6
In Short
  • Rockstar Games has launched an official Discord server with over 15,000 members and counting.
  • The server also has a dedicated GTA 6 channel to discuss news and leaks about the game.
  • While the channel doesn't have any official information, we could very well see a GTA 6 Trailer 2 drop there.

At this point, we have more news about GTA 6’s imminent arrival than information about the game’s content itself. Well, this is a case of the former, but on a much more positive note. Rockstar Games has launched an official Discord server with a dedicated GTA 6 channel!

The official Rockstar Games Discord server went up a few hours ago and already has over 15,000 members and counting. The server itself has a plethora of channels, including separate ones for GTA Online and Red Dead Online, as well as an extras section. However, we are focused on the ‘Latest and Upcoming‘ section.

Rockstar Games Discord server GTA 6 channel
Under the section mentioned above, there’s a dedicated ‘grand-theft-auto-vi‘ Discord channel. The official description of the channel describes it as the place to ‘discuss the latest GTA 6 news.’ We will level with you; the channel itself doesn’t have any particularly useful information.

As of now, the GTA 6 Discord channel is full of gamers sharing memes about GTA 6 or simply waiting for the title to drop.

Nonetheless, given this sudden move by Rockstar, there’s a high chance that a GTA 6 Trailer 2 could be released here, along with an information drop. That said, what do you think about this launch? Let us know in the comments below!

Upanishad Sharma

Combining his love for Literature and Tech, Upanishad dived into the world of technology journalism with fire. Now he writes about anything and everything while keeping a keen eye on his first love of gaming. Often found chronically walking around the office.

