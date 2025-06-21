Roblox Mugen Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Being a fan of Chrollo and his team’s amazing creations, I was eagerly waiting for their next Roblox game. Now, their latest project, Mugen, is just under a day away from launch. I got to test the game early, and I can confidently say that anime fans are in for a thrilling battle arena experience. If you are excited to jump in, check out when Mugen is coming out and when you can play it. In this guide, we have included the Mugen release date and time, along with a countdown timer.

Mugen will be released on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT on Roblox. Despite many Roblox games having issues during release, the games from Chrollo’s team are always punctual. So, you can expect the game to be out right on time. If you are from a different location, below we have mentioned the Mugen release date and time for select popular regions:

US (East) : June 21 at 12:00 AM ET

: June 21 at 12:00 AM ET Brazil : June 21 at 1:00 PM BRT

: June 21 at 1:00 PM BRT Europe : June 21 at 6:00 PM CET

: June 21 at 6:00 PM CET Russia : June 21 at 7:00 PM MSK

: June 21 at 7:00 PM MSK India : June 21 at 9:30 PM IST

: June 21 at 9:30 PM IST China : June 21 at 11:30 PM CST

: June 21 at 11:30 PM CST Philippines : June 22 at 12:00 AM Manila Time

: June 22 at 12:00 AM Manila Time Japan : June 22 at 12:30 AM JST

: June 22 at 12:30 AM JST Australia : June 22 at 1:00 AM AEDT

: June 22 at 1:00 AM AEDT New Zealand: June 22 at 3:00 AM NZDT

Mugen Release Countdown Timer

Want a simpler way to track the release of Chrollo’s first anime battlegrounds game? We have got you covered. Skip the time zone conversions and use our dedicated countdown timer for Mugen’s release to keep you hyped and up-to-date:

Roblox Mugen Releases in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The game is now live!

What Is Roblox Mugen?

If you are hearing about the game for the first time, don’t worry; we are here to tell you all about it. Here are a few key points you must know about Mugen on Roblox:

Mugen is an anime battlegrounds game

It lets you create your own anime protagonists

You can customize their abilities and weapons

This is Chrollo’s first non-sports game

Anime Battlegrounds is a Roblox genre where shonen lovers brawl until they can’t anymore. Mugen is no different. It is similar to games like Dudes Battlegrounds, but includes anime characters from your favorite animanga series.

Unlike Chrollo’s Basketball Zero game, this one is more about fighting multiple players using anime abilities. In Mugen, you enter an arena beyond PvP where every player is out for your blood. And to take care of enemies, you must make a perfect anime character.

You can do that by using normal or lucky spins to obtain better abilities or characters. To earn more spins, you can redeem new Mugen codes that can make you a crown holder from a newbie in a snap. Once you have better abilities, fighting enemies will be more fun. Use different ability keys to slash enemies with poison daggers or knock them down using a powerful uppercut. The game has it all for any anime fan.

So, are you excited to play this new anime battleground game, Mugen? Which anime protagonist are you looking to create in the game? Let us know in the comments below.