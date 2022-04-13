redBus Releases redRail Train Ticketing App; Check out the Details Here!

One of the largest intercity bus ticketing platforms, redBus, has been expanding its service offerings in India. Back in 2020, the company launched its own car and bike pooling service in the Delhi NCR region. Now, the MakeMyTrip-owned company has released a dedicated online rail ticketing app called redRail. Here are the details.

redRail App Introduced for Online Train Ticket Booking

redRail was previously available as an additional feature of the redBus app. However, with an aim to cash in on the growing online train ticket booking market, the MMT subsidiary has now launched a dedicated redRail app that you can use to easily book your IRCTC train tickets.

The redRail has been reportedly tested to work in locations that do not have high internet speeds. It can also run on devices with low memory configurations and devices that run older Android versions. Although the app is currently limited to English, the company will soon add support for more regional languages.

Other than booking IRCTC train tickets, users will also be able to check the live movements of trains and their PNR confirmation status. The app will also deliver notifications to the user in case of any change in the status of their ticket confirmation. This way, users will be able to track and manage their train bookings more easily than ever.

As for the supported payment methods, users will be able to pay via UPI, credit or debit cards, net banking, digital wallets, and other payment methods in the app. As a welcome offer, users will also get a 10% discount on their bookings and up to Rs 50, with the “LOVERAIL” promo code until April 20. Furthermore, there are no additional processing fees or payment gateway charges involved.

Coming to the availability, the redRail app is currently available on the Google Play Store for Android devices and you can also use the website to book the tickets. As per the company, an iOS version of the app is on the way. So, what do you think about the new redRail app? Let us know in the comments below.