Realme Narzo N53 Budget Smartphone Launched in India

Realme has unveiled its N53 budget-friendly smartphone in India. It is touted as its “slimmest smartphone ever in the budget segment.” The smartphone is aggressively placed in the market with features like a 90Hz IPS display, up to 12GB of RAM support, and much more. Keep reading to know more.

Realme Narzo N53: Specs and Features

The Narzo N53 has a 6.74-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It can go up to 450 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a plastic chassis and is 7.49mm thick, offering a compact and lightweight form factor to people.

The smartphone is fueled by the Unisoc T612 chipset and ARM Mali-G57 GPU. It is available with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Users also get the option of dynamic RAM expansion of up to 6GB and 2TB of microSD card support.

The back panel is home to a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP lens. The front has an 8MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the teardrop camera cutout can also be converted into a Mini Capsule introduced first in the Realme C55 and then the Narzo N55. This works like Apple’s Dynamic Island to show notifications, battery status, and more. There are camera features like Portrait, HDR, Bokeh, and much more. In terms of video, the rear camera supports 1080p at 30fps while the front is capped at 720p at 30fps.

The N53 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC charging. This is claimed to provide a 50% charge in 34 minutes. Additionally, the power button is integrated with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports dual nano-SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It runs the Realme UI T edition based on Android 13. The Narzo N53 is available in Feather Gold (Sunshine California Design) and Feather Black color options.

Price and Availability

The Realme Narzo N53 is priced at Rs 8,999 (4GB+64GB) and Rs 10,999 (6GB+128GB) and is up for pre-orders now. It will be exclusively sold via Amazon and the official Realme store from May 24, 12 pm onwards.

A special sale will take place on May 22 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Early bird buyers can avail of up to Rs 1,000 off via coupons and HDFC Bank Cards.