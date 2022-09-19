Realme Reveals Android 13 Update Roadmap; Check out the List of Phones!

While Android 13 has reached the Pixel phones, it is yet to become stable on phones by other OEMs. And prior to this, Realme has now revealed its Android 13 early access roadmap, which tells about the Realme phones getting Android 13. Check out the list below.

These Realme Phones will get Android 13!

The early access roadmap shared by Realme reveals that the Realme GT 2 Pro has already got Android 13 in August. The Realme GT 2 Pro currently runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 13. This month, we can expect the Realme GT Neo 3 (both 80W and 150W variants) and the Realme GT 2 to start getting the update.

The timeline for the budget Realme phones getting Android 13 is set for quarter 3 of 2023. You can check out the list below for a proper idea.

Realme GT Neo 3 (150W, 80W): September 2022

Realme GT 2: September 2022

Realme GT Neo 3T: October 2022

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: October 2022

Realme 9 Pro: October 2022

Realme 9i: October 2022

Realme GT: November 2022

Realme Narzo 50 Pro: November 2022

Realme Narzo 50 5G: November 2022

Realme GT Neo 2: December 2022

Realme X7 Max: December 2022

Realme 8 5G: December 2022

Realme Narzo 30 5G: December 2022

Realme GT Master Edition: Q1, 2023

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition: Q1, 2023

Realme 9 (5G, 4G): Q1, 2023

Realme 9i 4G: Q1, 2023

Realme 8s 5G: Q1, 2023

Realme 8 4G: Q2, 2023

Realme 8i: Q2, 2023

Realme Narzo 50: Q2, 2023

Realme Narzo 50A Prime: Q3, 2023

Realme C35: Q3, 2023

Realme C31: Q3, 2023

Realme C30: Q3, 2023

Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Q3, 2023

Realme C33: Q3, 2023

The Realme smartphones getting Android 13 will most likely be topped with the next-gen Realme UI 4.0. The new version of Realme’s skin is yet to be introduced officially. But we can expect its features to be akin to ColorOS 13 and OxygenOS 13.

Android 13 will bring along features like the new improved Material You theme, per-app language support, new privacy and security features, and much more. You can check out our list of best Android 13 features to know more.

More details on this, including the Realme UI 4.0 launch should be revealed soon. So, stay tuned for further updates. Meanwhile, you can check our article on when your phone will get Android 13 if you are looking for details on other phones getting Android 13.

Featured Image: Representation of Realme GT 2 Pro