Android 13 Is Now Officially Available for Pixel Phones

It was just recently when Android 13’s last beta update was released and expected to be out soon. The moment has finally arrived as Android 13 has started reaching Pixel phones as a stable update. Here are the details to know.

Android 13 Is Now Available!

Google has started rolling out Android 13 to the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6 Pro, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 5, the Pixel 5a, the Pixel 4, the Pixel 4 XL, and the Pixel 4a (both 4G and 5G). In addition, it is now a part of AOSP (Android Open Source Project), which means its source code is now open to third parties.

It is also revealed that Android 13 will hit phones from OEMs like Samsung, HMD Global, Asus, iQOO, Motorola, Oppo, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, and more later this year.

Android 13 brings along a number of new features such as improved theming based on its Material You design, the ability to languages for each app, a new media player, improved notifications, better privacy and security, and improved multitasking features.

It also supports Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio and Spatial Audio. Android 13 also will allow people to copy content from an Android phone to paste it onto another device like a tablet or a Chromebook. You can check out our list of top Android 13 features for more details.

The Pixel devices will gradually get access to Android 13 and you can easily check out for the update. Do let us know about your experience if you end up getting Android 13 on your Pixel devices in the comments below. Meanwhile, the Android 13 beta program will now get minor platform revisions and quarterly feature drop updates!