Realme to Launch Air Purifier, Vacuum Cleaner, and Washing Machine in India Tomorrow

After launching personal care products and audio accessories in the Indian market under the DIZO brand, Realme is now aiming to release several smart home products under the Realme Techlife brand in India. This includes a smart robot vacuum cleaner, a powerful handheld vacuum cleaner, an air purifier, and a smart washing machine.

New Realme Techlife Products Launching in India

Realme Techlife Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Starting with the robot vacuum cleaner, Realme launched the product in the global market earlier this year. It comes with a two-in-one vacuum + mop design and leverages advanced LiDAR-based systems to navigate and clean your home.

The vacuum cleaner comes equipped with 38 sensors and cameras to perform 360-degree laser scans of areas in real-time. Moreover, it has advanced Surface Adaption technology that enables it to detect different types of surfaces in real-time and adjust the suction speed.

Realme Techlife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

The Realme Handheld Vacuum Cleaner comes with a 140W motor and a long stem to help users clean their rooms while standing. The motor can deliver enough power for a maximum suction power of 9.5KPa. Moreover, it has a floor brush that comes with a dedicated motor to rotate the brush at 2,200RPM.

The appliance also comes with a HEPA filter that helps it capture microscopic dust and particles. It has a 2,200mAh battery inside that can power the appliance for up to 40 minutes in soft mode and 20 minutes in strong mode.

Realme Techlife Air Purifier

Realme is also launching its first-ever air purifier ahead of the smog season in India. It comes with a three-stage H12 HEPA filter that can remove dust, hair, allergens, and pollen with ease. As per the company, Realme Techlife Air Purifier can remove 99.95% of 0.3-micron particles and PM 2.5 pollutants./image

It also comes with several modes, including Soft, Strong, Normal, and Sleep. Users can also switch filters inside the purifier to keep it efficient. Realme says that one filter can last for up to 2,800 hours before replacement. Plus, the Techlife Air Purifier also comes with a reminder function to remind users to change filters.

Realme Techlife Washing Machine

Lastly, Realme is also aiming to launch a Techlife-branded Washing Machine in India. Although not much information is available about the product as of now, it will be a fully automatic washing machine, equipped with a 700RPM motor.

The base variant will come with a 7.5kg capacity. There will be a higher-end variant with 8kg of capacity that will sell for a slightly higher price.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the products, Realme launched the Robot Vacuum in the global market earlier for a price of €379 (~Rs 33,645). However, there is no word on the Indian pricing of the product yet. The company also has not confirmed the Indian prices of the Handheld Vacuum Cleaner or the Techlife Air Purifier.

However, as per a listing on Flipkart, Realme will sell the Techlife Washing Machine for Rs 19,990 in India. The 8kg variant will be priced at Rs 26,490 in the country.

As for the availability, Realme will release the Robot Vacuum, the Handheld Vacuum, and the Air Purifier on September 30 in India. The Techlife Washing Machine, on the other hand, will launch on October 1.