Pokemon TCG Pocket is Finally Bringing Rare Mega Gengar Card from Ascended Heroes

Pokemon TCG Pocket took a break from the Mega Evolutions cards with the Paldean Wonders expansion, bringing new Generation 9 cards to the game. But now, it’s back at it again, with a new set on the way. To fans’ surprise, the next Pokemon TCG Pocket set will feature some of the fan favorite Mega evolutions, and one being the rare chase card Mega Gengar EX, from the Ascended Heroes TCG set.

Mega Gengar EX From Ascended Heroes To Debut in Pokemon TCG Pocket

The official X account of Pokemon TCG Pocket revealed that the next Pokemon TCG Pocket set will be announced on March 19, 2026, at 6 AM PDT. While the announcement didn’t reveal any new cards or the name of the set, it did feature a Mega Gengar EX silhouette. This means that Mega Gengar EX, which was released recently in the Ascended Heroes TCG pack, will be debuting in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Image Credits: Pokemon TCG Pocket X account

The Ascended Heroes Pokemon TCG pack introduced some of the best Mega Evolutions from Pokemon Legends ZA, including Mega Dragonite EX. Among them, the Mega Gengar EX was one of the top chase cards, with the ungraded version selling for over $900.

It is expected that the Mega Gengar EX card from Ascended Heroes will not retain its stats and moveset in Pokemon TCG Pocket, due to the game’s lower stat threshold. However, fans are hopeful that we might witness the same artwork for the Double Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards. It will also be interesting to see how it impacts the current meta and the best Pokemon TCG Pocket decks.

Are you excited about Mega Gengar EX in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments.