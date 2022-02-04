Oppo Watch Free and New Green-Colored Enco M32 Wireless Headset Launched in India

Alongside its Reno 7 series, Oppo has launched the Oppo Watch Free and a new color variant for its Enco M32 wireless headset in India. The Oppo Watch Free, launched in China last year, is a fitness-focused wearable that has an AMOLED display, over 100 workout modes, and a lot more. The company has also brought a green-color variant of the Enco M32 neckband headset, which launched in India earlier last month. Let’s take a look at the details.

Oppo Watch Free: Specs, Features, Price

Starting with the Oppo Watch Free, the wearable comes with a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with touch support, a screen resolution of 280 x 456 pixels, and 2.5D curved glass. It has a pixel density of 326ppi and supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Coming to its health and fitness features, the Oppo Watch Free comes with 100+ dedicated workout and sports modes, including kayaking, cycling, badminton, cricket, and more. Furthermore, as the device is waterproof up to 5ATM, it also has dedicated modes for swimming and water sports. The watch supports continuous heart-rate monitoring, thanks to an optical heart-rate sensor. It also has a SpO2 sensor to monitor the blood oxygen levels of users. Plus, it can monitor sleep and give detailed reports.

Other than these, the Oppo Watch Free comes with over 100 watch faces, which users can set via the Companion app. Furthermore, there is an eSports mode that delivers all smartphone notifications to the watch if it detects that the user is gaming on their smartphone.

Furthermore, the wearable packs a 230mAh battery that can deliver a 14-day battery life on a single charge. Users can charge fully charge up the device in about 75 minutes. The Oppo Watch Free also supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and is compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 or above and iOS 10 or above.

The Oppo Watch Free is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available to buy in India exclusively via Flipkart. A sale date will be revealed later on. It comes in a Classic Black color with changeable straps.

Oppo Enco M32 in New Green Color

Coming to the Oppo Enco M32 wireless headset, the green colorway is in addition to the existing black-colored variant, which is already available on Amazon India. It comes with the same set of specs and features as the black model and is also priced the same, which is Rs 1,799.

As a reminder, the Enco M32 comes with 10mm drivers. It has an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance and offers 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. The users can also use its fast charging capabilities to charge the wireless headset for 20 hours of listening time with a 10-minute charge.

Additionally, it comes with support for low-latency transmission, HD AAC Codec, seamless switch between two devices, and three buttons for volume control, play/pause, and more. So, what do you think about the Oppo Watch Free and the new green variant of the Enco M32? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.