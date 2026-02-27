One Piece Is Teasing Big Announcements as It Prepares to Host a ‘Special Worldwide Event’ Soon

It’s a great time to be a One Piece fan as the One Piece Season 2 live-action, One Piece anime’s Elbaf arc, and One Piece Heroines anime are on the way this year. Recently, Netflix also announced a special theatrical screening event for the first two episodes of One Piece Season 2. The world premiere of One Piece Season 2 is underway, and there are still many more surprises awaiting us. Now, Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece, is teasing a special event ahead of the live-action One Piece Season 2’s premiere.

According to the latest reports from Shonen Jump sources, the One Piece series will host a “Special Worldwide Event” about a vital project for the fans, very soon. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information regarding what the event will be about. But the sources have confirmed that we can anticipate the details about the One Piece special event in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #15, which will be released on March 8, 2026.

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@WSJ_manga)

Earlier, Oda teased that a new One Piece is in the works, but he couldn’t share any further details about the project during Jump Festa 2026. Maybe this special worldwide event could finally give us a glimpse.

But the One Piece Season 2 live-action is slated for premiere on March 10, 2026. So we predict we may get to hear some exciting updates about the second season or even One Piece Season 3 since it has already entered production. Let’s not forget that the One Piece anime is also returning in April with the long-awaited Elbaf arc, so we can expect announcements regarding it as well.

So, as I mentioned earlier, these are exciting times for One Piece fans. We need to wait patiently until we hear more about the upcoming One Piece event. That said, what do you think the special One Piece worldwide event will be? Let us know in the comments below.