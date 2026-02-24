One Piece: Heroines Anime Confirmed as One-Off Special; Premieres July 5

During the One Piece Day 2025 event, it was revealed that the One Piece novel Heroines is getting an anime adaptation. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the One Piece: Heroines anime will begin airing on July 5, 2026. Everyone has been wondering how long the One Piece Heroines anime will be, as the One Piece novel consists of eight chapters, each focusing on a popular female character. Ahead of the premiere, the One Piece anime staff have cleared the doubts by revealing the episode count of the One Piece: Heroines anime.

It is now confirmed that One Piece: Heroines anime will feature only one episode and will cover the first chapter centered on Nami. Though Nico Robin isn’t present in the first chapter, she is also confirmed to appear alongside Nami in the special episode with anime-original scenes.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@OPcom_info)

It is currently unknown whether the studios will go forward with the Heroines anime and adapt the remaining chapters of the Heroines novel. But it will likely depend on the success of the special episode of the One Piece: Heroines anime.

The single episode of One Piece: Heroines anime will be available to stream on July 5, 2025. This news indirectly confirmed that the first cour of the One Piece anime’s Elbaf arc will air from April 5, 2026, to June 28, 2026. Once it ends, the new episode of One Piece: Heroines anime will be broadcast the following weekend on the same time slot.