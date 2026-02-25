Straw Hat Pirates Are Coming to Cinemas: First Two Episodes of One Piece Season 2 Get a Theatrical Release

The wait is almost over as One Piece Season 2 live-action is finally premiering in two weeks, on March 10, 2026. All fans are eager to set sail into the mighty Grandline very soon, and Netflix has surprised us today with an exciting update. Similar to the Stranger Things Final Season’s theatrical release, the Straw Hat Pirates are also storming the cinemas this March.

Earlier today, Netflix announced that the first two episodes of One Piece Season 2 live-action will premiere theatrically at the same time the latest episodes hit the streaming platform on March 10. The theatrical release of One Piece Season 2 will be a limited-time event and available only in 200 theaters across the US, Canada, and Japan.

We’re hitting the BIG screen, Straw Hats! See you there.

ONE PIECE: INTO THE GRAND LINE in theaters March 10. pic.twitter.com/s1VlOYDeIc — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) February 24, 2026

The tickets for Netflix’s fan screenings of One Piece Season 2 go live on February 26, 2026, at 8:00 AM PT (or 11:00 AM ET). You can head to the official One Piece: Into the Grandline website to find the list of theatres near you and book the tickets this Thursday.

Netflix has partnered with AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo, and Cineplex to host the fan screenings around the world. So, put together a crew and head to the cinemas on March 10 to enjoy the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates on big screens with fellow One Piece fans.

That said, are you planning to visit the theaters or stream the One Piece Season 2 comfortably at home?