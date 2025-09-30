One Piece Anime Teases Elbaf Arc Sneak Peek for October 10

With the arrival of the Five Elders out of the blue, we can understand that the end of the Egghead arc in the One Piece anime is very near. While anime-only fans may not have a clue regarding where the Straw Hat Pirates are headed next, manga readers have been waiting for the day the Straw Hats will sail to the homeland of giants, Elbaf, in the One Piece anime. The New York Comic-Con 2025 event is right around the corner, and Toei Animation has now confirmed that there is a surprise related to the Elbaf arc awaiting the fans during the One Piece panel.

Earlier today, the official One Piece account on X announced that One Piece is heading to the New York Comic-Con 2025 event and hosting a panel on October 10 (Friday) at 12:45 PM ET on the Empire Stage. As usual, special guests will meet the fans, and we can expect news about the finale of the Egghead arc. However, surprisingly, the official account is teasing that we will receive our first look at the Elbaf arc in the One Piece anime with a sneak peek and a special surprise announcement at the event.

Image Credit: X/@Eiichiro_Staff

The Elbaf arc is highly anticipated to begin in January 2026, alongside other most-awaited winter anime, such as Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season 2. During the NYCC 2025 event, we can expect to get a teaser of the Elbaf arc or a poster featuring the character designs, as per the fandom.

The One Piece anime is on a two-week break at the moment before returning with the final episodes of the Egghead. Thus, fans can look forward to the Elbaf arc anime reveal during the NYCC event.