One Piece Live-Action Casts Its Perfect Bon Clay and Fans Are in Joy

The wait for the One Piece live-action season 2 has been longer than usual due to numerous delays. Finally, the live-action team has locked the release date for March 10, 2026. While everyone is eagerly anticipating streaming the new episodes of One Piece live-action, Netflix has surprised everyone by revealing the cast of one of the most beloved One Piece characters today. It is none other than Bon Clay, who will be joining the live-action team from One Piece season 3.

Who Will Play Bon Clay in One Piece Live Action?

Cole Escola has boarded the live-action ship to play the iconic role of Mr. 2 Bon Clay in One Piece live-action season 3. In case you aren’t aware, Bon Clay is an Okama (Queer) character in One Piece. Hence, Cole Escola, a non-binary actor known for their roles in At Home with Amy Sedaris, Hacks, etc, has joined the One Piece live-action cast to portray the fan-favorite Bon Chan.

Image Credit: Netflix (via X/@onepiecenetflix)

Also known as “Bentham of the Wild,” Bon Clay is an agent of the Baroque Works organization and will play an antagonistic role in the Arabasta saga. Bon Clay officially made his debut towards the end of the Drum Island arc. The official description of Bon Chan’s character, according to the live action team:

A master of performance and precision! A theatrical assassin who turns combat into art, Bon Clay is as dangerous as they are dazzling!

Although Bon Clay has been confirmed to appear in One Piece live-action season 3, we can expect a sneak peek in the final episodes of the second season, similar to how Smoker’s character was teased in the post-credits of season 1.

A Tony Award winner has been cast as the fan-favorite Bon Chan, and we can’t wait to see their performance in the upcoming seasons of the One Piece live-action series. That said, let us know your thoughts about Mr. 2 Bon Clay’s live-action cast in the comments below.