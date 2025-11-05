Netflix Reveals the Actor Who Plays Ace in One Piece Live-Action TV Series

With the One Piece live-action Season 2 scheduled to set sail next year, Netflix isn’t wasting time to generate hype and has already begun working on the third season. The One Piece live-action team has started announcing the new cast members joining the adventures from Season 3. Yesterday, we learned that Cole Escola will play Bon Chan’s role, and now, we have one more cast announcement for a fan-favorite character, Ace, today.

Who Plays Ace in the One Piece Live-Action Series?

Xolo Maridueña has been officially cast as the actor to play Fire Fist Ace in One Piece live-action season 3. The actor is previously known for his roles in Blue Beetle and Netflix’s Cobra Kai. Now, he has joined the One Piece live-action cast to play the ultimate fan favorite character in the One Piece series.

In case you aren’t aware, Ace is the brother of the protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy. He is a devil fruit user like his brother. Ace ate the Flame Flame fruit (Mera Mera no Mi) and can wield fire similar to Human Torch from the Fantastic Four. According to the live action team, the official description of Ace’s character is as follows:

We are beyond excited to announce that Xolo Maridueña will be playing the beloved Portgas D. Ace in the next stretch of our adventure!

Ace also made his debut at the end of the Drum Island arc, akin to Bon Clay. You can expect him to play a supporting role in the Arabasta saga. But before that, we also speculate that Ace’s character will be teased in One Piece live-action season 2’s post-credits. So, we can hopefully look forward to meeting the Fire Fist Ace in One Piece live-action next year.

The cast of One Piece live-action is growing rapidly as the series is home to thousands of characters. It seems like the production won’t stop announcing the new cast members. So, stay tuned for more casting announcements. That said, what do you think about Ace’s live-action cast? Do you think he will do justice to the role? Let us know in the comments below.