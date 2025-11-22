Still Waiting for One Piece Episode 1151? Here’s Why You Must Wait Longer

The One Piece anime has taken more breaks than usual throughout this year. With the Egghead arc confirmed to be ending in 2025, fans expected the anime to go on a rampant pace without any breaks in between, as we have only a few weeks left this year. But alas, if you are waiting for the next One Piece episode, 1151, I’m afraid we have some bad news for you. The One Piece anime is set to go on a break again. Discover how long the upcoming break is and the new release date of One Piece episode 1151 here.

One Piece Anime Is Taking Its Final Break This Week

At the end of One Piece Episode 1150, the next episode’s preview confirmed that the One Piece anime will be taking a single-week break this weekend. The One Piece staff has decided to take one last break for this year. Therefore, a new recap episode titled “Dr Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – The Last Records That a Genius Left Behind” will air on November 23, 2025.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

This will likely be the last recap episode in the history of the anime, as the One Piece series transitions into a seasonal anime format with the Elbaf arc starting next year.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via X/@Eiichiro_Staff)

With the recap episode airing this weekend, the new release date and time of One Piece Episode 1151 is November 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM PT (or 12:00 PM ET). Only a few more episodes are left, and you can find the complete release schedule of the final episodes of the Egghead arc via our linked release guide.

Finally, the good news is that One Piece anime won’t go on a break again this year, as the remaining five episodes of the Egghead arc will definitely air in the five weeks left in 2025. However, following the conclusion of the Egghead arc, the anime is set to take a three-month break starting in 2026. That said, how do you think the Egghead arc will end in the One Piece anime? Let us know in the comments below.