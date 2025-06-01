Home > News > One Piece Episode 1131 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

One Piece Episode 1131 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

Ajith Kumar
Comments 0
Grown-up Ginny in One Piece
Image Credit: Toei Animation (via YouTube/ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel)

Kuma’s emotionally devastating backstory is well underway in the One Piece anime. The previous episodes covered Kuma’s enslavement and how he was involved in the infamous God Valley incident in the story. Thankfully, he escaped with his newfound friends, Ivankov and Ginny. Now, although it may seem like Kuma’s dark past is over, it’s about to get even more tragic. If you are keeping up with Kuma’s story and wish to learn how he ended up as a cyborg, check out the release date and time of One Piece episode 1131 for your region in this guide.

One Piece Episode 1131 Release Time and Date

Grown-up Ginny in One Piece
Image Credit: Toei Animation (via YouTube/ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel)

Get ready to witness the next chapter in Kuma’s life in the next episode, which is titled “A Fleeting Moment of Happiness – Kumachi and Ginny.” One Piece Episode 1131 will be released on June 1, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT (or 11:45 AM ET). Check out the schedule for select regions here:

  • Release time in the US: 8:45 AM PT on June 1, 2025
  • Release time in the UK: 4:45 PM BST on June 1, 2025
  • Release time in Australia: 2:45 AM AEST on June 2, 2025
  • Release time in the Philippines: 11:45 PM PHT on June 1, 2025
  • Release time in India: 09:15 PM IST on June 1, 2025

One Piece Episode 1131 Countdown Timer

If you wish to avoid time zone conversions, use the dedicated countdown timer below to keep track of the release time for One Piece episode 1131:

One Piece Episode 1131 Countdown
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

One Piece Episode 1131 is out now! Watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1131?

Kuma angered by the Sorbet Kingdom's King.
Image Credit: Toei Animation (via YouTube/ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel)

After escaping the God Valley incident, Kuma and Ginny get their deserved peaceful beginnings back in Sorbet Kingdom. They continue to grow together happily, but these moments won’t last long as another tragedy is around the corner for this pair. The Sorbet Kingdom is in turmoil, as revealed in the previews. Thus, Kuma and Ginny will step up to save their nation from the tyrannical king in the upcoming episode.

The latest episodes of the One Piece anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, what do you think will happen to Ginny? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles
God Valley Incident in One Piece (Explained)
Ajith Kumar May 26, 2025
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 Winners List
Ajith Kumar May 25, 2025
I’m Stocking Up on Tissues for Kuma’s Backstory in the One Piece Anime
Ajith Kumar May 18, 2025
Luffy’s Gear 5 Technique in One Piece Explained
Ajith Kumar May 12, 2025
#Tags
#One Piece

Ajith Kumar

An entertainment writer with a passion for analyzing and sharing insights on movies, shows, and anime.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...