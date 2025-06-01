One Piece Episode 1131 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

Kuma’s emotionally devastating backstory is well underway in the One Piece anime. The previous episodes covered Kuma’s enslavement and how he was involved in the infamous God Valley incident in the story. Thankfully, he escaped with his newfound friends, Ivankov and Ginny. Now, although it may seem like Kuma’s dark past is over, it’s about to get even more tragic. If you are keeping up with Kuma’s story and wish to learn how he ended up as a cyborg, check out the release date and time of One Piece episode 1131 for your region in this guide.

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via YouTube/ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel)

Get ready to witness the next chapter in Kuma’s life in the next episode, which is titled “A Fleeting Moment of Happiness – Kumachi and Ginny.” One Piece Episode 1131 will be released on June 1, 2025, at 8:45 AM PT (or 11:45 AM ET). Check out the schedule for select regions here:

Release time in the US: 8:45 AM PT on June 1, 2025

8:45 AM PT on June 1, 2025 Release time in the UK: 4:45 PM BST on June 1, 2025

4:45 PM BST on June 1, 2025 Release time in Australia: 2:45 AM AEST on June 2, 2025

2:45 AM AEST on June 2, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 11:45 PM PHT on June 1, 2025

11:45 PM PHT on June 1, 2025 Release time in India: 09:15 PM IST on June 1, 2025

One Piece Episode 1131 Countdown Timer

If you wish to avoid time zone conversions, use the dedicated countdown timer below to keep track of the release time for One Piece episode 1131:

One Piece Episode 1131 Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds One Piece Episode 1131 is out now! Watch the latest episode on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

What to Expect from One Piece Episode 1131?

Image Credit: Toei Animation (via YouTube/ONE PIECE Official YouTube Channel)

After escaping the God Valley incident, Kuma and Ginny get their deserved peaceful beginnings back in Sorbet Kingdom. They continue to grow together happily, but these moments won’t last long as another tragedy is around the corner for this pair. The Sorbet Kingdom is in turmoil, as revealed in the previews. Thus, Kuma and Ginny will step up to save their nation from the tyrannical king in the upcoming episode.

The latest episodes of the One Piece anime will be simulcast on Crunchyroll and Netflix. That said, what do you think will happen to Ginny? Let us know in the comments below.