One Piece Chapter 1175 Won’t Release This Week, Here’s the New Release Date

The One Piece manga has already gone on breaks twice in the first month of 2026. Thankfully, February has been kind to us with Oda continuously delivering three chapters in a row. We have just started getting the reveals of the world-ending powers of Loki’s dragon form. The wait to witness more of the dragon Loki’s abilities just got longer as the One Piece manga will take a break once again. Discover the new release date of One Piece Chapter 1175 here.

Is One Piece Manga On a Break This Week?

Image Credit: Jump Comics (via X/@PookiePiece)

As per the One Piece manga release schedule (2026), the manga will be on a break this week due to author Eiichiro Oda taking his usual time off. Fortunately, this will be just a one-week break as usual, and it will be the final break in February. For fans waiting with bated breath to see more of Loki’s dragon powers, we will have to wait one more week.

Therefore, the new release date of One Piece Chapter 1175 is March 1, 2026, at 7:00 AM PT (or 10:00 AM ET). Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform has confirmed the new release date, as you can see in the image below.

Image Credit: Shueisha (via Manga Plus Website)

Well, it is disappointing to hear that the One Piece manga will return after one week break. But it’s all for the good as Oda can take his deserved rest and come back to amaze us with more reveals about Loki’s overpowered Devil Fruit.

There are no previews for the next One Piece chapter at the time of writing. But we definitely expect Luffy and Loki to clash against Imu in Gunko’s body, as the latter noticed the arrival of the fated duo in the previous chapter.

That said, what do you think will be Loki’s dragon form powers? Will he breathe fire like a normal dragon, or will he have special powers based on Norse mythology? Let us know in the comments below.