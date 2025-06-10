Brand New Ironheart Trailer Brings Together Tech and Dark Magic

Marvel Studios is all set to introduce us properly to a new face in the superhero lineup—Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart. After giving us a sneak peek with an official clip, Marvel has now dropped a brand-new trailer for the upcoming series.

Now, let’s be honest, when Riri first showed up in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the response wasn’t exactly glowing. A lot of it had to do with the underwhelming VFX work on her suit, which didn’t quite live up to Marvel’s usual standards. But fast forward to this new trailer, and things are looking way better. Not only does the upgraded suit look polished, but we also see Riri dabbling in something we didn’t expect—magic. So, what exactly is going on here? Let’s dive in and break it all down.

Now, while debates over Ironheart’s quality continue to rage in the comment sections of Marvel’s social media posts, let’s steer clear of that noise and focus on what matters—the trailer itself. First off, we finally get a proper look at Riri’s new suit of armor, and honestly, it’s a massive upgrade from the version we saw in Wakanda Forever.

More detailed, and just better all around. But that’s not all—things get even more interesting. If you caught the earlier trailer and the official clip, you probably noticed a subtle hint that The Hood might be under Mephisto’s influence. Well, this new trailer all but confirms it. The demonic undertones are unmistakable, and it’s starting to look like The Hood isn’t just some criminal with a cape, but there’s more to him than meets the eye.

There are several shots in the Ironheart trailer that pretty much confirm the use of dark magic, with The Hood clearly being controlled—or influenced—by someone who’s most likely Mephisto. What’s even more intriguing is that it looks like Riri Williams will end up merging her advanced tech with this dark magic at some point in the series. But let’s be real—when your power source is basically the Devil himself, expecting things to go smoothly might be asking for too much.

That said, it’s still too early to jump to conclusions. So for now, let’s just wait and see what Ironheart has in store when it drops on June 24, 2025.